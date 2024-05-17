Ladies Night Golf – May 15th

Ladies Night Golf kicked off its season with beautiful weather and 78 golfers!!

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Spare – 36

2nd: Lise Noel, Guylaine Domich, Spare – 39

3rd: Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neil, Laura Mersereau – 41

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Sue Load, Ashley Coombs, Chanelle Charron – 43

2nd: Shirley Hale, Sandi Lowe, Monique Meloche – 43

3rd: Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Gen Verreault – 44

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Chrystal Morden, Jody Renaud, Spare – 45

2nd: Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Spare – 45

3rd: Chantal Turcotte, Valerie Levesque, Connie Taylor – 46

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Judy Zagar, Debbie Tavella, Tracey Vernier – 48

2nd: Anya Switzer, Carole Bouffard, Heidi McLaren – 48

3rd: Chris McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle – 48

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Cathy Culhane, Kathy Turyk, Susan Switzer – 51

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Danette Mathias, Tanya Case, Lucille Case – 54

SPECIAL EVENT WINNERS:

Wawa Rent-All & Repair $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 1: Lise Noel (Eagle)

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Coupon – Longest Putt – Hole# 1: Debbie Tavella

North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep&Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole# 2: Kathy Miller

Northern Lights Ford $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 4th Shot – Hole# 2: Suzanne Lacasse

Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole# 2: Barb Leschishin

J. Provost Contracting Ltd. $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole# 3: Guylaine Domich

Wawa Home Building Centre $30.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (60 years & over) – Hole #4: Shirley Hale

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole# 4: Nicole May

Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Drive – Hole# 5: Anya Switzer

Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 5: Charlee Simon

Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 6: Suzanne Lacasse

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole# 6: Valerie Levesque

RD Contracting $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole# 7: Mackenzie Mathais

Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 years & under) – Hole# 8: Isabel Chicoine

Trans Canada Chrysler Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 8: Caroline Desgagne

Forest & Land Control Inc. $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 9: Darlene Trovarello

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt – Hole # 9: Danette Mathais

DRAWS:

Subway $10.00 Gift Certificate – Chelsey Bolton

Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Mel Charbonneu

Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Guylaine Domich

15 Foot Putt – $50.00: Laura Mitchell, Cathy Duchense, Kathy Turyk – No Winner

Next week’s Putt worth $100.00!!

Hole in One – $1980.00 Cash Prize – No Winner

Next week worth $2030.00

A big shout out to our business sponsors! Without your support Ladies Night would not be such a successful event. Thank you also to all the ladies who come out and support the club every week.