Ladies Night Golf – May 15th

Ladies Night Golf kicked off its season with beautiful weather and 78 golfers!!
1st FLIGHT:
1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Spare – 36
2nd: Lise Noel, Guylaine Domich, Spare – 39
3rd: Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neil, Laura Mersereau – 41
2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Sue Load, Ashley Coombs, Chanelle Charron – 43
2nd: Shirley Hale, Sandi Lowe, Monique Meloche – 43
3rd: Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Gen Verreault – 44
3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Chrystal Morden, Jody Renaud, Spare – 45
2nd: Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Spare – 45
3rd: Chantal Turcotte, Valerie Levesque, Connie Taylor – 46
4th FLIGHT:
1st: Judy Zagar, Debbie Tavella, Tracey Vernier – 48
2nd: Anya Switzer, Carole Bouffard, Heidi McLaren – 48
3rd: Chris McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle – 48
5th FLIGHT:
1st: Cathy Culhane, Kathy Turyk, Susan Switzer – 51
6th FLIGHT:
1st: Danette Mathias, Tanya Case, Lucille Case – 54
SPECIAL EVENT WINNERS:
Wawa Rent-All & Repair $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 1: Lise Noel (Eagle)
AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Coupon – Longest Putt – Hole# 1: Debbie Tavella
North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep&Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole# 2: Kathy Miller
Northern Lights Ford $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 4th Shot – Hole# 2: Suzanne Lacasse
Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole# 2: Barb Leschishin
J. Provost Contracting Ltd. $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole# 3: Guylaine Domich
Wawa Home Building Centre $30.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (60 years & over) – Hole #4: Shirley Hale
Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole# 4: Nicole May
Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Drive – Hole# 5: Anya Switzer
Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 5: Charlee Simon
Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 6: Suzanne Lacasse
Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole# 6: Valerie Levesque
RD Contracting $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole# 7: Mackenzie Mathais
Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 years & under) – Hole# 8: Isabel Chicoine
Trans Canada Chrysler Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 8: Caroline Desgagne
Forest & Land Control Inc. $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 9: Darlene Trovarello
Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt – Hole # 9: Danette Mathais
DRAWS:
Subway $10.00 Gift Certificate – Chelsey Bolton
Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Mel Charbonneu
Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Guylaine Domich
15 Foot Putt – $50.00: Laura Mitchell, Cathy Duchense, Kathy Turyk – No Winner
Next week’s Putt worth $100.00!!
Hole in One – $1980.00 Cash Prize – No Winner
Next week worth $2030.00
A big shout out to our business sponsors! Without your support Ladies Night would not be such a successful event. Thank you also to all the ladies who come out and support the club every week.
- ÉSC Trillium students discover Philippine culture through a culinary activity - May 17, 2024
- Fog Advisory - May 17, 2024
- Ladies Night Golf – May 15th - May 17, 2024