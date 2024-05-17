Breaking News

Fog Advisory

May 17, 2024 at 08:35

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

The fog is expected to lift near noon.

