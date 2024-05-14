RBC Foundation Makes Generous Donation to Lady Dunn Health Centre

The RBC Foundation recently announced a $5,000 gift to the Lady Dunn Health Centre in support of nursing education.

The gift, administered by the LDHC Foundation, enabled 2 nurses to complete the Infection Prevention and Control program. Regional and local RBC staff were on hand to present a cheque to the Foundation.

The initiative is part of the RBC Foundation’s overall $6 million commitment this year for reskilling, upskilling and improving the resiliency of nurses and healthcare workers at Canadian hospitals across the country.

The Foundation is always striving to enhance, improve and provide the necessary equipment and training to ensure patients of the LDHC always receive the highest quality of care.