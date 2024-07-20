Men’s Night Golf – July 18

It was sunny, 17C for the 172 golfers that participated in this week’s night of golf.
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Bill Carruthers
|Steve Jozin
|Nick Alexopoulos
|31
|2nd
|Brandon Case
|Dylan Buckell
|Anders Morden
|32
|3rd
|Jarett Asselin
|Noah Asselin
|Brady Desrochers
|32
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Frank Desmoulin
|Rob Vernier
|Karl Benstead
|33
|2nd
|Lee Bryar
|George Smith
|Derek hardy
|33
|3rd
|Gilles Pelletier
|Dave Hall
|Peter Moore
|34
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Rolly Lachapelle
|Mike McCoy
|Mark McRae
|35
|2nd
|Michel Lemoyne
|Steph Bouchard
|Joel Dechamplain
|35
|3rd
|Mark Desjardins
|Marcel Provost
|Johnathan Dyre
|35
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Richard Davidson
|Scott Nolan
|Dan Houde
|35
|2nd
|Noah Asselin
|Jarett Asselin
|Anders Morden
|36
|3rd
|Bradley Case
|Dylan Buckell
|Brandon Case
|36
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Sheldon Lacroix
|Greg Therrien
|Steph Gagnon
|36
|2nd
|Tom Terris
|Tom Fahrer
|Luke Morden
|36
|3rd
|Derek Lamon
|Andre Roy
|Aiden Roy
|37
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dave Dupuis
|Dean Domich
|Antonio Sersante
|37
|2nd
|Paul Bernath
|Don Perkins
|Eric Mitrikas
|37
|3rd
|Kevin Auger
|Mark Szekely
|Alain Bouffard
|37
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Mike Belanger
|Antonio Alexopoulos
|Joey Ralph
|38
|2nd
|Davis Stevens
|Kyston Stevens
|Kory Charbonneau
|38
|3rd
|Lucas Morris
|Liam Coe
|Parker Moore
|38
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Paul Vachon
|Butch Terris
|Peter Russ
|39
|2nd
|Ty Martel
|Matthew Kloosterhues
|Nick Castilloux
|39
|3rd
|Dan Szekely
|Daniel Szekely
|Matthew Szekely
|39
|9th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Rick Funk
|Rob Sedore
|RJ Sedore
|40
|2nd
|Bernie Erechook
|Al MacDonald
|Bart Wood
|40
|3rd
|Mario Casavant
|Sandy Oliver
|Spare
|41
|10th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ray Chevrier
|Seb Chevrier
|Cooper Laframboise
|42
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Dylan Buckell
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Ryan Cooke
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Greg Therrien
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Steve Jozin
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Joe McCoy
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Parker Moore
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Bradley Case
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Al Hardy
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Jeff Amos
$60 Cash Prize – Forest & Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner. Carry over to $660 on the next Men’s Night, July 25th.
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Dylan Buckell
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Matthew Szekely
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Peter Moore
25’ Putt – No Winner, July 25th prize moves to $600 Cash. Putters: Shawn Gilbert, Antonio Sersante, Dan Szekely, Andrew McKenzie
Hole in One Prize – No Winner, July 25th prize moves to $5,100 Cash
