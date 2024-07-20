Men’s Night Golf – July 18

It was sunny, 17C for the 172 golfers that participated in this week’s night of golf.

1st Flight Score 1st Bill Carruthers Steve Jozin Nick Alexopoulos 31 2nd Brandon Case Dylan Buckell Anders Morden 32 3rd Jarett Asselin Noah Asselin Brady Desrochers 32 2nd Flight Score 1st Frank Desmoulin Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 33 2nd Lee Bryar George Smith Derek hardy 33 3rd Gilles Pelletier Dave Hall Peter Moore 34 3rd Flight Score 1st Rolly Lachapelle Mike McCoy Mark McRae 35 2nd Michel Lemoyne Steph Bouchard Joel Dechamplain 35 3rd Mark Desjardins Marcel Provost Johnathan Dyre 35 4th Flight Score 1st Richard Davidson Scott Nolan Dan Houde 35 2nd Noah Asselin Jarett Asselin Anders Morden 36 3rd Bradley Case Dylan Buckell Brandon Case 36 5th Flight Score 1st Sheldon Lacroix Greg Therrien Steph Gagnon 36 2nd Tom Terris Tom Fahrer Luke Morden 36 3rd Derek Lamon Andre Roy Aiden Roy 37 6th Flight Score 1st Dave Dupuis Dean Domich Antonio Sersante 37 2nd Paul Bernath Don Perkins Eric Mitrikas 37 3rd Kevin Auger Mark Szekely Alain Bouffard 37 7th Flight Score 1st Mike Belanger Antonio Alexopoulos Joey Ralph 38 2nd Davis Stevens Kyston Stevens Kory Charbonneau 38 3rd Lucas Morris Liam Coe Parker Moore 38 8th Flight Score 1st Paul Vachon Butch Terris Peter Russ 39 2nd Ty Martel Matthew Kloosterhues Nick Castilloux 39 3rd Dan Szekely Daniel Szekely Matthew Szekely 39 9th Flight Score 1st Rick Funk Rob Sedore RJ Sedore 40 2nd Bernie Erechook Al MacDonald Bart Wood 40 3rd Mario Casavant Sandy Oliver Spare 41 10th Flight Score 1st Ray Chevrier Seb Chevrier Cooper Laframboise 42

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Dylan Buckell

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Ryan Cooke

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Greg Therrien

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Steve Jozin

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Joe McCoy

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Parker Moore

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Bradley Case

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Al Hardy

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Jeff Amos

$60 Cash Prize – Forest & Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner. Carry over to $660 on the next Men’s Night, July 25th.

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Dylan Buckell

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Matthew Szekely

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Peter Moore

25’ Putt – No Winner, July 25th prize moves to $600 Cash. Putters: Shawn Gilbert, Antonio Sersante, Dan Szekely, Andrew McKenzie

Hole in One Prize – No Winner, July 25th prize moves to $5,100 Cash