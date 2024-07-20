Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – July 18

It was sunny, 17C for the 172 golfers that participated in this week’s night of golf.

1st Flight  Score
1st Bill Carruthers Steve Jozin Nick Alexopoulos 31
2nd Brandon Case Dylan Buckell Anders Morden 32
3rd Jarett Asselin Noah Asselin Brady Desrochers 32
2nd Flight  Score
1st Frank Desmoulin Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 33
2nd Lee Bryar George Smith Derek hardy 33
3rd Gilles Pelletier Dave Hall Peter Moore 34
3rd Flight  Score
1st Rolly Lachapelle Mike McCoy Mark McRae 35
2nd Michel Lemoyne Steph Bouchard Joel Dechamplain 35
3rd Mark Desjardins Marcel Provost Johnathan Dyre 35
4th Flight  Score
1st Richard Davidson Scott Nolan Dan Houde 35
2nd Noah Asselin Jarett Asselin Anders Morden 36
3rd Bradley Case Dylan Buckell Brandon Case 36
5th Flight  Score
1st Sheldon Lacroix Greg Therrien Steph Gagnon 36
2nd Tom Terris Tom Fahrer Luke Morden 36
3rd Derek Lamon Andre Roy Aiden Roy 37
6th Flight  Score
1st Dave Dupuis Dean Domich Antonio Sersante 37
2nd Paul Bernath Don Perkins Eric Mitrikas 37
3rd Kevin Auger Mark Szekely Alain Bouffard 37
7th Flight  Score
1st Mike Belanger Antonio Alexopoulos Joey Ralph 38
2nd Davis Stevens Kyston Stevens Kory Charbonneau 38
3rd Lucas Morris Liam Coe Parker Moore 38
8th Flight  Score
1st Paul Vachon Butch Terris Peter Russ 39
2nd Ty Martel Matthew Kloosterhues Nick Castilloux 39
3rd Dan Szekely Daniel Szekely Matthew Szekely 39
9th Flight  Score
1st Rick Funk Rob Sedore RJ Sedore 40
2nd Bernie Erechook Al MacDonald Bart Wood 40
3rd Mario Casavant Sandy Oliver Spare 41
10th Flight  Score
1st Ray Chevrier Seb Chevrier Cooper Laframboise 42

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Dylan Buckell
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Ryan Cooke
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Greg Therrien
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Steve Jozin
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Joe McCoy
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Parker Moore
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Bradley Case
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Al Hardy
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Jeff Amos

$60 Cash Prize – Forest & Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner. Carry over to $660 on the next Men’s Night, July 25th.

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Dylan Buckell

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Matthew Szekely
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Peter Moore

25’ Putt – No Winner, July 25th prize moves to $600 Cash. Putters: Shawn Gilbert, Antonio Sersante, Dan Szekely, Andrew McKenzie

Hole in One Prize – No Winner, July 25th prize moves to $5,100 Cash

 

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*