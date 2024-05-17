Friday Morning News – May 17

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 13. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness early this evening. 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 6.
News Tidbits:
- The fire hazard varies from moderate to high across the Northeast Region with pockets of low fire hazard around North Bay, along James Bay, and between Deloro and Clyde Forks in the southern part of the region.
- Congratulations to Patricia Doiron of Sault Ste. Marie won a $250,000 prize with Instant Bingo Multiplier!
- Confederation College has announced the appointment of Michelle Salo as the incoming President, effective September 1, 2024. Salo brings a wealth of experience and a passion for education to the role, following the retirement of current President Kathleen Lynch who will complete her term at the end of August.
