THIBODEAU, André

S’est éteint paisiblement après une lutte contre le cancer au Centre de santé Lady Dunn le lundi 21 octobre 2024 à l’âge de 76 ans.

Époux bien-aimé de feu Solange Thibodeau. Père aimant de Sylvie Boileau (Richard), Nathalie et Mario. Grand-père de Patrice Poulin, Sophie, Josée, Vanessa et feu Vicki. Cher frère de Lucien Thibodeau (Huguette), Denis Thibodeau et Jacqueline Thibodeau (Christian). Oncle de plusieurs nièces et neveux.

La crémation aura lieu au River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie, ON. Une visite aura lieu à l’église Ste-Cécile le samedi 26 octobre 2024 de 10 h jusqu’à l’heure de la messe commémorative à 11 h sous la présidence du révérend Duolomane (Joe) Okamba.

Les dons commémoratifs peuvent être faits à l’organisme de bienfaisance de votre choix et seront grandement appréciés par la famille.

Les arrangements sont confiés à la maison funéraire Kerry, Wawa.

Peacefully passed away after a battle with cancer at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Monday October 21, 2024 at the age of 76 years.

Beloved husband of the late Solange Thibodeau. Loving father of Sylvie Boileau (Richard), Nathalie and Mario. Grandfather of Patrice Poulin, Sophie, Josée, Vanessa and the late Vicki. Dear brother of Lucien Thibodeau (Huguette), Denis Thibodeau and Jacqueline Thibodeau (Christian). Uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie, ON. A visitation will be held at Ste-Cecile Church on Saturday October 26, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the memorial mass at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Duolomane (Joe) Okamba officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangement entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa