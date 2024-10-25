Friday Morning News – October 25

Weather:
- Today – Showers ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 near noon. High 10. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers changing to 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 after midnight. Low zero.
News Tidbits:
- A $50,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to finding Dean Mattinas Jr., 27 of Constance Lake. Dean was last seen on March 18 around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 11 near Constance Lake First Nation, and was believed to be hitchhiking to Thunder Bay. Anyone with information should contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
