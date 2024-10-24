Image N That

Medical Ultrasound Awareness Month (MUAM) is celebrated every October.

What better time to focus on replacing our aging ultrasound machine. After almost 10 years and 10,000 scans the Aplio 500 is nearing its end. With an expected life span of around 7 years, this machine has been updated, upgraded and treated with tender loving care and has lasted for almost 10!

Radiologists, across the province, are requesting standardized technology and newer machines to ensure more consistent scan interpretations. Our 2 experienced diagnostic medical sonographers are kept busy performing around 1,000 scans a year. The Foundation will be working hard for the next couple of years to raise the funds to replace this vital piece of diagnostic equipment.

We have begun that fundraising effort with our Wheels and Waves Raffle. For $20 you have the chance to win for an ATV or a boat, trailer and motor. There are 5000 tickets available and will be on sale until May 1, 2025. There is the potential of making $67,000 if all the tickets are sold. Keep an eye out for pop-up sales or visit the Foundation office for tickets.

The Glam for Good Gala will be held on November 30th. It is one night of fundraising with a goal of $24K. Watch for tickets going on sale shortly. It will be a very special evening. Please put it on your calendar!

Our Wish and Giving Tuesday campaigns will also focus on raising funds for the new ultrasound. For any questions or if you would like to help out with our fundraising efforts, call the Foundation office at 705-856-2335 ext. 3147 or email to [email protected].

More than ever, we need your generous hearts to create our healthy future.