In Memory – Anna Haidarenko

In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (Baba) who passed away October 25, 2005.

 

Goodbyes are not forever
Goodbyes are not the end,
They simply mean
We’ll miss you
Until we meet again

 

Forever in our hearts,

Lynn and Tina

Julie, Kaitlin and Cassandra

Dave, Tracy, Alley and Matthew

Rodney, Cheryl, Mason, McKenna and Marek

 

 

