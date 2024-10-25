In Memory – Anna Haidarenko

In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (Baba) who passed away October 25, 2005.
Goodbyes are not forever
Goodbyes are not the end,
They simply mean
We’ll miss you
Until we meet again
Forever in our hearts,
Lynn and Tina
Julie, Kaitlin and Cassandra
Dave, Tracy, Alley and Matthew
Rodney, Cheryl, Mason, McKenna and Marek
