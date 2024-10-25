AYOTTE, Daniel

Passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at the age of 41 years. Father of Hannah Grant-Ayotte, Hailey Ayotte-McAuley and Liam Ayotte. Loving son of Julie Piche and Edouard Ayotte. Dear brother of Eric Ayotte, Angeline Rose Ayotte and the late Cynthia Ayotte. Dan will be remembered by his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, by his longest and most trusted friend Darrell Shaw, and by his former partners.

Dan had very close ties with Batchewana First Nation and Baawaating Anishnabek First Nation. A special thank you to Dan’s ceremony families for coming together and for being the light the family needs during this time.

The family would like to ask for anyone that is struggling with their spirit wounds, please reach out to anyone.

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at Batchewana Teaching Lodge, Rankin Reserve on Sunday November 3, 2024 beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.