Thursday Morning News – October 24

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 11. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Becoming cloudy late this evening with showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 6.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 8 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 1 is not yet under control, 2 is being held and 5 are under control. The fire hazard is moderate to high across the southern half of the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low for areas north of the Highway 101 corridor. There is an isolated area of low fire hazard around North Bay.
News Tidbits:
- Canadian cookie brand Voortman (owned by J.M. Smucker) is being sold to U.S. snack company Second Name Brands for US$305 million as part of Smucker’s continued portfolio optimization
- Many Wawa residents can remember the line of cars staying at the Wawa Motor that were headed to Kap for winter weather testing years ago. That cold weather testing facility that openened in 1973 is now being shut down. The facility featured a 3.6-kilometre test track and 30 cold cells capable of reaching temperatures of -45 Celsius. Vehicles were tested seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
- If you have a chance, take a stroll along the Wawa Lake Boardwalk – a pair of swans have been sighted over the past week – they are very beautiful visitors
