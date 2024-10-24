A colourful learning activity!

Junior and Senior Kindergarten students at École Saint-Joseph in Wawa took part in a colourful activity! To conclude their learning of colours, they organized a bright and fun-filled fashion show. Students expressed their creativity and enthusiasm by wearing clothing and accessories to represent each of the colours they studied. This fun learning activity was also a great way to celebrate their hard work. Good job to these little rainbows!
