SPADONI, Carmela

It is with profound emotions that the family of Carmela Spadoni (Graziano) announce her peaceful passing on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 97 1/2. Carmela will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Rosanna (Peter) and Wilma (Vaughan); as Nunna to Sheena (Greg), Micaela (ex Robb), Natasha and Ian; as Nunna Mela to 6 great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Aeson, Isaac, Kaya, Zachary and Declan; sisters Assunta (Tina), Elvira; brothers Raimondo and Pasquale; sister-in-laws Dina, Edera and Antonietta, along with numerous loving extended family members and friends across Canada and Italy.

Carmela was predeceased by her dear husband, Renato (Reno), parents; Francesco Paolo, Mariangela; siblings, Giovanina, Antonietta, Angelo, Giuseppe; sister-in-laws Elisa (Lizzie), Violanta (Yola), Anita, Esther, Rosanna and brothers-in-law Domenico, Gennaro, Juliano, Pietro, Joseph, Raymond, Russell, Gregory and Walter.

Carmela was born in Ariano Irpino, Avellino, Italy, May 18, 1927, in the mountains high above Naples and the Amalfi coast. As a teenager, she moved to Fano on the Adriatic coast with her family, studied to become a teacher and got her drivers license, a rarity for a woman at that time.

In 1955, she married Renato Spadoni, an Italo-Canadian, left her homeland and arrived by train in White River on a cold, snowy morning in late February 1956. Carmela was devoted to her family, played an integral role in the family business, and had a keen interest in helping her new home of White River prosper.

She did not allow her broken English to stop her from becoming a member of almost every organization in town and held numerous executive positions for many decades. She embraced the cold weather and loved her many years of curling. Off the ice she could be found playing crib, Scopa or a variety of different board games. She enjoyed sharing stories from the past and was a life long learner.

Carmela was dedicated to St. Basil’s Church and carried her strong belief in Jesus Christ. She will be remembered as a spectacular cook and a passionate flower and vegetable gardener. Carmela’s sweet, terripoo Mocha, was her constant little shadow of 15 1/2 years and will continue to be cherished by us all.

Carmela has enjoyed and shared endless treasured memories with so many citizens of White River, she will always be recognized as a pillar in this community. We are all blessed to have shared in her life.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 30 at 11:00 AM at Saint Basil’s Catholic Church, White River, Ontario. Visitation before the mass will be held at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at the White River Hillside Cemetery followed by a reception at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall in White River.

Memorial donations in Carmela’s memory may be directed to the Long-Term Care Unit at Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation, Wawa, ON. Carmela’s late husband Renato, along with many other White River residents received care at Lady Dunn. A charity dear to your heart is also kindly appreciated https://www.ldhc.com/Foundation/Donate-Online.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.