ROY, Edward ‘Ed’ Philippe 

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Edward Roy announce his peaceful passing on October 5, 2024, at the Sault Area Hospital in his 78th year.

Beloved husband of Diana Lea Marie (nee Lalonde) Roy of 51 years. Ed was the loving and proud father of Robby and Terry Roy of Wawa, Ontario. Cherished grandfather of Jamie (Jose) Roy of Timmins, Ontario and Brycen and Trenten Roy of Wawa, Ontario. Proud great grandfather of Asher Roy, Timmins, Ontario.

Dear son of the late Ramona Collin and Philippe Roy. Brother of Roger, Rene, Pauline, Donna, Noella and the late Ivon and Joe. Uncle to Duane, Brenda, Dustin, Brandon, Kayla, Kyle, Austin, Kayla, Bobby, Jody, Mark, Donny, and Joey.

Edward will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Ed worked for Canadian Pacific Railway for many years and was co-owner of The Family Kitchen Restaurant with his wife Diane. Ed loved the great outdoors and hunting, and fishing was his passion.

Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Mathew Breton, ER Doctors, Nurses and staff of Lady Dunn Health Centre in Wawa as well as the Doctors and Nurses in ICU at the Sault Area Hospital. Thank you to our families, friends, relatives and our boys that got me through, as well as lightening the load for us. I love you all, thank you for your 100% support. Special thanks to Tammy (my chauffeur) and my friend Jackie.

In honouring Edwards’ wishes, there will be no funeral service. Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Brain Injury Association of SSM & District “BIASSMD” or the Alzheimer Society SSM & Algoma District (payable online or by cheque)

Visit www.osullivanfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family. Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home, Sault Ste. Marie.