ROBERT, Margaret

It is with broken hearts that the family of Margaret announces her passing at the Sault Area Hospital on Saturday September 2024 at the age of 59 years.

Beloved mother of Jordan Robert. Loving daughter of Clara Robert and the late Elzear Robert. Dear sister of Paul Robert (Marjorie), Jerry Robert (Laura), Joanne Robert (Kevin), Gerri LeBlanc (Gary), Leo Robert (Lisa) and the late Charlene Robert, Helen Robert (Henri) and George Robert. She will be remembered by numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at the Kerry Funeral Home (140 Churchill Avenue, 705-856-7340) on Friday evening from 7 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Monica’s Church on Saturday September 28, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Joe Okamba officiating. Interment at Woodland Cemetery.

Memorial donations made to the Sault Area Hospital Cancer Clinic would be appreciated by the family. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Lady Dunn Health Centre and the Sault Area Hospital for the care that Margaret received.

(www.kerryfuneralhome.ca)

“Margaret was a long suffering leaf’s fan.

Rest easy our Mugs, till we meet again.”