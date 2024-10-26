Saturday Morning News – October 26

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries or rain showers early this morning. Clearing this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 6. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40% chance of rain showers or flurries late this evening and overnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.
Don’t Forget: Isabella and Doris will be performing at the Wawa Public Library this afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
