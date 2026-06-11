Thursday Morning News – June 11

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Temperature falling to 15 this morning then rising. UV index 9 or very high.
- Tonight – Becoming cloudy late this evening with showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Low 10.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the electrical Service Interruption today Thursday, June 11th, 2026, affecting Joliet Street, Main Street, and Montreal Avenue between 9 and 3 p.m. Alternate day is Friday.
- So sad to hear that Camera Craft in the Soo is closing later this year. Freddy owned it for 31 years, and sold in 2008 to current owners, siblings Terry Ellen Luzzi and James Wishon who are now in turn retiring.
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