Breaking News

Power Outage Scheduled for Portion of Third Avenue today

A  reminder to residents of a portion of Third Avenue between A Street and Mackey Street that Algoma Power requires an electrical service interruption for customers today between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Algoma Power is doing a line upgrade.

Algoma Power cautions that, “For safety reasons please do not perform any work in conjunction with this outage.  All customer work requires direct planning through Algoma Power’s Customer Service Department.”

Alternate date: Tuesday May 21, 2024

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*