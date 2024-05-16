A reminder to residents of a portion of Third Avenue between A Street and Mackey Street that Algoma Power requires an electrical service interruption for customers today between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Algoma Power is doing a line upgrade.
Algoma Power cautions that, “For safety reasons please do not perform any work in conjunction with this outage. All customer work requires direct planning through Algoma Power’s Customer Service Department.”
Alternate date: Tuesday May 21, 2024
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Power Outage Scheduled for Portion of Third Avenue today - May 16, 2024
- MHS Reunion – Goal now set for 75th Reunion in 2029 - May 16, 2024
- Thursday Morning News – May 16 - May 16, 2024