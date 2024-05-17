Split the Pot Lottery Exceeds $1,000,000 In Sales In 8 Days!

Split the Pot Lottery is thrilled to announce the overwhelming support of its latest lottery program, which has experienced exceptional results in just 8 days since its launch on May 9. Supporting 58 Ontario hospitals, the lottery continues to remain top of mind for Ontarians, with ticket sales surpassing $1,000,000. More tickets purchased means more advancements in our health care, plus a larger payout for supporters.

Supporters choose how their purchase makes a difference: They can direct the proceeds from their ticket purchase to a local hospital partner or have the proceeds shared equally among all 58 hospital partners by selecting “All Participating Hospitals” at checkout.

To give players more chances to win, Split the Pot Lottery’s payout will be divided among 13 grand prize winners, with the current payout now OVER $500,000 and growing! In addition, there are still thousands of dollars in early rewards to be shared among early purchasers.

Split the Pot Lottery has generated significant interest from multiple communities, drawing support from both new and existing supporters who are committed to making a positive impact on health care across Ontario. These funds play a direct role in supporting critical healthcare initiatives within these communities.

“Thank you for impacting care at 58 hospitals by playing Split the Pot Lottery. It’s been incredible to see the payout grow and the wins that will result for all,” says Paul McIntyre Royston, President & CEO, Grand River Hospital Foundation. “We know we are strongest when we work together. Your tickets help buy the tools and services to provide the best care.”

Tickets for Split the Pot Lottery are available for purchase through the website: splitthepot.ca. All other information including ticket prices, prizes, draws, important dates and contest rules can be found on the website as well.

About Split the Pot Lottery

Everyone wins when they play Split the Pot Lottery! This fun and innovative game of chance both raises funds for and awareness of Ontario’s hospital healthcare system. How? Participants have a say. Proceeds from every ticket sold can either be split among participating Ontario hospitals or be directed to a participating hospital of their choice. By playing, they’re also telling others they believe in supporting hospital health care in our province. It’s what we call a win-win-win situation as patients, hospitals, and lucky players all benefit when we come together and Split the Pot.