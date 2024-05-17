“A Night at Harvest: Greenhouse Fundraiser Dinner & Silent Auction” Promises a Memorable Evening of Community Support

Tickets are selling fast for Harvest Algoma’s newest fundraising event to support their mission of feeding community members and promoting sustainable food practices.

“A Night at Harvest: Greenhouse Fundraiser Dinner & Silent Auction” offers an evening of culinary delights and charitable giving. Attendees can expect a culinary journey, featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced directly from Harvest Algoma’s greenhouse and local growers.

The greenhouse’s atmosphere will add a unique touch to the dining experience, immersing guests in the natural surroundings as they explore the gardens and tour the facility before enjoying a delicious meal prepared with seasonal local ingredients.

A cash bar will also be available on site with a selection of locally brewed beer, wine, and a signature mocktail.

In addition to the culinary experience, “A Night at Harvest” will feature a Silent Auction, offering exclusive items and experiences generously donated by local businesses and artisans. From unique goods to memorable experiences, attendees will have the opportunity to bid on treasures while supporting Harvest Algoma’s commitment to facing food insecurity.

“We’re excited to invite the community to join us for ‘A Night at Harvest’,” said Lauren Moran, Program Coordinator & Greenhouse Manager at Harvest Algoma. “This event celebrates the beginning of a new growing season while emphasizing the importance of community support in furthering our mission. We’re grateful for the generosity of our sponsors, donors, and attendees, whose contributions will enable us to continue our vital work in promoting food security and sustainability in our region.”

Event Details:

What: A Night at Harvest: Greenhouse Fundraiser Dinner & Silent Auction

When: June 6th, 6PM-9PM

Where: Harvest Algoma, 446 Second Line East

Tickets: Available for purchase online

Join Harvest Algoma for an evening of community, cuisine, and charity at “A Night at Harvest: Greenhouse Fundraiser Dinner & Silent Auction.” Let’s come together to sow the seeds of a brighter, more sustainable future.