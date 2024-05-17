SE OPP Wawa – CDSA Warrant Leads to Criminal Charges for Wawa Man

An individual from Wawa is facing criminal charges after their involvement in a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) investigation.
On May 15, 2024, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), along with members of the Superior East OPP Detachment, executed a search warrant at a residence on Winston Road in Wawa. During the search, officers located large quantities of various illicit drugs, including over 11 grams of suspected Fentanyl, over 3 grams of suspected Cocaine, over 1 gram of Crystal Meth, and approximately 77 pills suspected to be Ecstasy (MDMA). Officers also located drug paraphernalia and over $3,000 in Canadian currency.
As a result, 40-year-old Remi BELLERIVE, of Wawa, was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – other drugs
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 10, 2024 in Wawa.
The Superior East OPP CSCU was assisted by the North East Region OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau; and the Sault Ste. Marie, East Algoma and Manitoulin Island CSCUs.
