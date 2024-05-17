ALLEMANO, Michael Colombo ‘Mike’

It is with broken hearts that the family of Mike announces his passing after a long courageous battle with cancer. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Sault Area Hospital on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at the age of 75. Beloved husband and best friend of Sylvia for 46 years. Cherished and respected father of Christine Martel (Jeff), and Greg Allemano (Jentry). Precious Grandpa of Ava and Matthew Martel. Born and raised in Huntsville, Ontario, Mike is predeceased by his parents Oreste and Elena Allemano. Loyal brother of Greg Allemano (Sandra). Loved uncle of Michael Allemano (Christine), David Allemano and great-uncle of Giada Allemano. Son-in-law of Mary and the late Guerrino Stocco. Brother-in-law of Ed Stocco (Gina). Mike shared a close and loving relationship with his late grandfather Colombo Lasci, and his aunts Eletra Lasci and the late Esedra Lasci.

Michael attended the University of Toronto and then Queens University Law School. While in school, boxing was Mike’s passion. He boxed for U of T for three years and then boxed on behalf of the Royal Military College while at Queen’s, where he was undefeated in all of his Varsity matches.

Mike was called to the Bar in 1975, and then moved to Sault Ste. Marie to begin building his law practice. As a member of the Law Society of Ontario for 49 years, he was devoted to the practice of law, and respected by his many colleagues and clients.

Above all else, his family was the most important thing in his life. We are left with beautiful lasting memories of the time shared together. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren.

A heartfelt thank you to the Sault Area Hospital Emergency Department and ICU Department, especially Dr. Curran, Dr. Hill and ICU Nurse Robbi for their care and compassion during Mike’s final days.

Friends and family are invited to visit at Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Trevor Scarfone officiating.

Memorial donations to SAH Cancer Care Fund would be greatly appreciated by the family.