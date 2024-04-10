TROVARELLO, Stella

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Saturday April 6, 2024 just a month shy of her 91st birthday. Stella is predeceased by her beloved husband Venturino, her parents Nunzio and Luigia (Ciaschetti) Ciccone and her siblings Renaldo, Lucia, Adele, Itarella, Camillo, Nicol, she is survived by her brother Antonio Ciccone (Guilia). Loving mother of Luciano (Barbara), Luigi (Darlene) and Silvana Paradis (Marc). Nonna to Amy Lafleur (Jeff), Philip (Kelsey), Elliot (Jessica), Elsa (Ray), Victoria (Michael) and Mathieu Paradis. Big Nonna (Great grandmother) to Tyler, Presley, Colt Lafleur, Isaac, Kierah Trovarello, Austin and Arlo Trovarello and Ezra Cytowicz. Loving zia to many. Stella now joins her dear friend Vincenza Lauricella in heaven.

Born on May 11, 1933, Stella immigrated from Bucchianico, Italy in November 1956 where she prospered in Wawa. She was a seamstress extraordinaire, an amazing cook and she was always so welcoming. Everyone who had met her immediately felt her warmth and open heart. She will be greatly missed by her family and loved ones.

Family and friends are invited for a time of visiting at Kerry Funeral Home Ltd. (140 Churchill Avenue, Wawa) on Thursday, April 11, 2024 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Monica’s Church on Friday April 12, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Joe Duolomane officiating. (For those that are not able to attend in person, the Mass will be live streamed, you may click on the link and register to view the mass). https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=56b8598e-8ff9-4679-8e40-86941334cba4

Entombment will take place at the Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum, Sault Ste. Marie on Monday April 15, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Trevor Scarfone officiating.

Memorial donations in memory of Stella made to St. Monica’s Church would be greatly appreciated by her family.

