Join Algoma Family Services and Community Partners to raise awareness about Children’s Mental Health Wee

National Child and Youth Mental Health Day is on May 7 and is a part of Children’s Mental Health Week from May 6 to May 12, 2024. Algoma Family Services and our partners Algoma University, Child Care Algoma, EarlyON, Nogdawindamin, Sault Ste. Marie Public Library, Strong Minds, and Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario are encouraging all in Algoma to join us as we raise awareness about the importance of child and youth mental health and well-being. Together with Children’s Mental Health Ontario, we will promote the importance of the mental health and well-being needs of young people and offer resources to families. We will also remind policymakers and governments that equitable access to quality mental health care is essential.

Children and youth are facing unprecedented levels of mental health challenges, with increasing complexity. Recent data shows that mental health challenges made up four of the top ten reasons for hospitalizations among 5 to 17-year-olds in Ontario. Despite recent new investments in Ontario to address long wait lists and increased demand post-pandemic, decades of chronic underfunding in community mental health care and the current shortage of mental health professionals are really placing strain on kids of all ages and their families.

“This Children’s Mental Health Week, we encourage all in Algoma to join our fun and engaging awareness events. Also, to have bold and compassionate conversations about young people’s mental health, which helps to destigmatize mental health challenges and to raise awareness of the importance of families being able to access community-based mental health care more easily”, said Ali Juma, AFS CEO.

“We serve over 3000 children, youth, and families annually, but we know that many more are waiting up to a year to receive service. They must not be left to face these challenges alone. As such, we have chosen May to release our new strategic plan. Our boldest plan yet! Details to come!” said William Johnson, AFS Board President.

Another incredible year of awareness events are planned,starting on May 4th with the Run for Change at the Mill, sponsored by Strong Minds. Algoma Family Services thanks all our community partners in supporting this awareness week, and congratulates the committee for all their hard work in organizing these events.

For a full roster of events see below.

Saturday, May 4

9 am – Run for Change at The Machine Shop 83 Huron St, Sault Ste. Marie hosted by Strong Minds

Monday, May 6

10 am – Story Walk Meet at the Ojibway Trail Lunch to follow at Echo Bay Community Hall hosted by Child Care Algoma EAST

4 pm – Opening Ceremonies at Algoma Youth Wellness Hub 124 Dennis St. Sault Ste. Marie hosted by Nogdawindamin

Tuesday, May 7

9:30 am – Ignite at St. Joseph’s Central School -lunch to follow. 1326 Richards St, Richards Landing hosted by Child Care Algoma EAST

12:30-2:30 pm -Jack Talk Viewing party at Algoma Youth Wellness Hub 124 Dennis St. Sault Ste. Marie hosted by Algoma University- Please register.

Wednesday, May 8

9:30 am – Child & Family Yoga at 32 Kensington Rd., Desbarats hosted by Child Care Algoma EAST

2-4 pm – Self-Care Workshop at EarlyON – Holy Angels 102 Wellington St E Sault Ste. Marie hosted by EarlyON Holy Angels

6 pm – Story Time at North Branch Library 232 – C, Northern Ave E, Sault Ste. Marie hosted by SSM Public Library

4-7 pm – Wellness Evening with Supper, games and info tables at Thessalon First Nations 35 Sugar Bush Rd, Thessalon hosted by Child Care Algoma EAST

5-7 pm – Mini Head Dress Making at Batchewana Learning Centre Open to all youth ages 12-18 15 Jean Ave, Sault Ste. Marie hosted by BLC –Please register

Thursday, May 9

10 am – Story Walk at Smelter Bay Trail lunch to follow Thessalon Church of Christ 9 Albert St, Thessalon hosted by Child Care Algoma EAST

3-5 pm -Turf Field Activities, food & info booths at Northern Community Centre 556 Goulais Ave. Sault Ste. Marie hosted by Algoma Family Services

Friday, May 10

9 am -Nature Scavenger Hunt at Fort Creek Second Line. Sault Ste. Marie hosted by Urban Indigenous Early ON

10:30 am – Story Time & Yoga at Bruce Mines Library 33 Desbarats St, Bruce Mines hosted by Child Care Algoma EAST

2 pm – Women’s Self Care/Triple P Talk at Bruce Mines Library 33 Desbarats St, Bruce Mines hosted by Child Care Algoma EAST

5:30-7:30 pm -Expresso Cafe at Algoma Youth Wellness Hub 124 Dennis St. Sault Ste. Marie hosted by Algoma Family Services

Saturday, May 11

11-1 pm – Lunch & Dance at Echo Bay Community Hall 257 Church St. Echo Bay hosted by Child Care Algoma EAST

12-5 pm – Spring Pow Wow at Rankin Arena 17 Batchewana St, Sault Ste. Marie hosted by Nogdawindamin