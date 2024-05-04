Visitor Restrictions at Sault Area Hospital

Effective May 3, 2024, 3A, 3B and 3C Inpatient Units at Sault Area Hospital (SAH) have implemented visitor restrictions due to an outbreak of Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE) and the heightened risk of infection for our patients.
Visiting guidelines:
- Visiting hours will be between 8:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. daily (exceptions may be made)
- There will be one visitor or one essential caregiver allowed to visit the patient at a time
- Visitors will not be allowed to visit multiple patients on the unit at one time
- All visitors must adhere to the personal protective equipment guidelines directed by staff
- Families will need to coordinate visits to ensure only one visitor is present at the patient’s bedside
- Visitors’ eating and drinking in the patient rooms is not allowed
- Visitors who demonstrate disruptive behaviour will be limited in their ability to visit
- Exceptions will be made if a visitor provides support for a vulnerable patient (under the age of 18, with cognitive impairment, significant developmental and/or intellectual disability, or inability to communicate effectively) or if a patient is at the end of life.
SAH is committed to supporting our patients and their families during this time. If you have a loved one in the hospital, please reach out to the respective nursing station. Our team will facilitate regular check-ins or phone calls to help you stay connected.
The latest visitor information for SAH is available at SAH Visitor Guidance.
