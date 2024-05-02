East Algoma OPP – Male charged with shoplifting

On April 28, 2024, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person on Hillside Drive South in Elliot Lake in relation to a prior theft incident.

On April 27, police were called to a grocery store on Hillside Drive South in Elliot Lake. The complainant reported that a male was caught on security video stealing numerous items and then departed the store without paying. The male was later identified and arrested.

David MARTIN, 61-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with: Theft under $5000 – shoplifting.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 13, 2024.