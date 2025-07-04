For 37 Years – The Search for Lois Continues

Thirty-seven years after Lois HANNA disappeared in Kincardine, police continue to seek answers.

A missing persons report was filed with the then-operational Kincardine Police after Lois did not report for work on Monday, July 4, 1988. She was last seen on Sunday, July 3, 1988, at the Lucknow Homecoming Dance in Lucknow, Township of Huron-Kinloss.

On Friday, July 9, 1988, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was requested to assist. Despite an exhaustive search and continued investigation, Lois has not been located. Police are treating her disappearance as a homicide.

At the time of her disappearance, Lois was described as:

25 years old

5’4″ (163 cm)

120 lbs (54 kg)

Brown eyes

Short brown, curly hair

The Government of the Province of Ontario is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her location.

The South Bruce OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch. Anyone with information is urged to contact their local police or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.