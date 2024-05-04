Cameron Ross Conservative Campaign Rally

Cameron Ross will be visiting communities in the federal riding of Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma on Saturday, May 11th

Wawa 11:00 a.m. at North of 17;

White River 3:00 p.m. at Legion;

Hornepayne 7:00 p.m. at Hornepayne Housing Corp.

Want change? Come and meet Cameron for a chat.

Why I am running for office

There is a need for adult leadership at the Federal level of Canadian politics.

The Trudeau government has implemented many policies detrimental to Canadian prosperity resulting in high levels of inflation, increased interest rates, record low levels of foreign investment, alienation of traditional allies, degradation of the Canadian Armed Forces, and an overall sense that the country is broken and heading in the wrong direction.

There is a very real optimism in Conservative circles that now is the time for a change in government and a fresh approach under Conservative leadership, focusing on housing and food affordability, resource development, national security, and more of a focus on what Canadians have in common.

I believe I have the experience in retail politics, the background in business, the knowledge of Northern Ontario, and the leadership qualities necessary to win the Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma riding. The riding will expand to include all of the communities from Hornepayne and White River to as far east as Elliot Lake. As well as having extensive professional and personal contacts in Sault Ste. Marie, I am based in Central Algoma and know the area east of the city very well. I will have immediate political traction in an area that is rich in Conservative support.

Nearly every day I encounter people who are fed up with our current government and Prime Minister. They tell me he can never answer a question properly, and has driven up the cost of everything. The Conservative Party of Canada is poised and ready to take up the challenge of governing better and for everyone. I hope to be a part of that new government as the MP for Sault Ste. Marie – Algoma. Please lend me your support.

Cameron Ross