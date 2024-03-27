CAMPBELL, Luella Jean

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Friday, March 22, 2024 at the age of 97 years.

Loving daughter of the late Evelyn and Mace Wardrop. Loving mother of the late Robert Campbell (Ivy) and David Campbell (Raelynne). Proud grandmother of Heather, Amy, Mark, Katherine and Ryan. Cherished great grandmother of Jackson, Alex, Matthew and Jacob. Dear sister of the late Percy Wardrop (late Joy), the late Thelva Miller (late Harold), the late John Wardrop (Gladys), the late Bill Wardrop (late Naomi), Arthur Wardrop (Dorothy), Bertha Johnson (Pete), the late Patricia Wardrop and Melvin Wardrop (Jean). Luella will be remembered by many nieces and nephews.

Luella was an extreme volunteer. She donated much of her time to the First United Church Women’s group, the Lady Dunn Hospital Gift Shop and to the Senior’s Drop In Centre among many other organizations in Wawa. At Luella’s request there will be no funeral services at this time.

A celebration of her life will be held in the Summer of 2024. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. Memorial donations made to the Seniors Drop-In Centre or to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

(Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa