LONEY, William “Bill”

Passed away peacefully with his family and friends by his side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Thursday May 2, 2024 at the age of 69 years. Dear son of the late John and Dallas Loney. Loving father of Derrick (Mars) and Jessica. Dear brother of Larry, late Eddie, Timmy and Terry. Proud grandfather of Veruka, Austin, Alyssa and Hailey. Bill will be lovingly remembered by Rae Smith and by his best friend Glen Williams. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Cremation took place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.