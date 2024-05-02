East Algoma OPP – Impaired Male arrested after swimming in River

On May 1, 2024, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to a disturbance call near Algoma Street West in Thessalon.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. police were called to an intoxicated male swimming in the Thessalon River wearing only a camouflage lifejacket and underwear. The intoxicated male refused to exit the extremely cold water and continued yelling obscenities and swearing. Due to the level of intoxication, cold water, and risk of entering Lake Huron, police attempted to arrest the male as he was a definite threat to himself. The male refused to cooperate with police and officers had to enter the water to pull him to safety.

Doug LAMBERT, 55-years-old, from Thessalon was charged with:

Obstruct Peace Officer

Being intoxicated on a public place

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Elliot Lake on June 6, 2024.