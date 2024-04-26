Significant Rainfall expected this weekend

At 7:54 p.m. Environment Canada warns that significant rainfall in the amounts of 20 – 40mm is expected this weekend. Locally higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Rain will begin late Friday night and continue into Sunday morning. The heaviest rain is expected to fall Saturday into Saturday night. Locally higher amounts are likely in thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.