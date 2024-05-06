The Voyageur Trail Association Receives Grants from Trans Canada Trail

As part of a nationwide effort to preserve and enhance the world’s longest trail network, the Voyageur Trail Association is excited to announce it has received $5000 in funding from Trans Canada Trail to support trail improvement and maintenance.

The Trail Care program is a granting initiative supported by Trans Canada Trail, the organization that stewards and maintains Canada’s 28,000 km trail network. Trail groups and operators from across Canada can apply for grants of up to $1,500 to use toward numerous activities, including accessibility improvements, clean-up, debris removal, art installation, maintenance or volunteer appreciation.

Four VTA clubs have each received a grant of $1,250:

The Penewobikong Hiking Group, whose trail traverses the area between Blind River and Iron Bridge, will use its grant to improve drainage and address surface concerns on the trail to Firetower Mountain as well as promote the VTA at the Blind River Community Days in July.

The Casque Isles Club trail portion extends from Rossport to Terrace Bay and they will use their grant for a small puncheon bridge over a historically wet area. Their grant will also support the spring trail clean-up with the purchase of new power tools and a volunteer appreciation BBQ.

The Saulteaux Club of the Sault Ste Marie area is also a recipient. Their grant will support spring trail maintenance and will allow for improvements to trails north of the city. Their volunteers will also be treated to a lunch hosted by McCauley’s in Havilland Bay.

The Group of Seven Lake Superior Trail Association working in partnership with Biigtigong Nishnaabeg (Ojibways of the Pic River First Nation) and the Town of Marathon manages the Voyageur Trail in their area. They are happy to announce that they too are recipients of a grant from the Trail Care program.

All the VTA clubs wish to encourage volunteers, new and returning, to come and help out on the trails and enjoy the benefits of being active outdoors.

“These grants support the Trail where it really counts – at the local level. Trail groups can decide what their community needs most, while making their mark on this incredible national trail network,” says Mathieu Roy, VP and Chief Trail Experience Officer at Trans Canada Trail. “It is inspiring to see such strong interest in a nationwide effort to care for the Trail that connects us all.”

The Voyageur Trail Association is proud to be part of this national effort to steward the Trans Canada Trail and invites community members to join in the effort. To learn more about the Trans Canada Trail and the Voyageur Trail Association, visit: tctrail.ca and https://www.voyageurtrail.ca/.

Trail Care is generously supported by Columbia Sportswear and Toyota Canada.