Ontario Celebrates Nurses During National Nursing Week

Today, Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, issued the following statement recognizing Nursing Week, May 6-12, 2024:

“Ontario is proud to recognize the incredible contributions of registered nurses, registered practical nurses and nurse practitioners this Nursing Week. They step up, day in and day out, to provide high-quality and compassionate care to Ontario families when they need it most, playing a vital role in connecting people to care across the province.

We cannot thank them enough for all they do.

Last year was another record-breaking year for expanding our health care workforce, with the addition of more than 17,000 new nurses working in Ontario’s hospitals, primary care offices, long-term care homes and other health care settings. With another 30,000 students currently studying to become nurses at Ontario colleges and universities, we’re building a pipeline of exceptional nursing talent for years to come.

Under the leadership of Premier Ford, we are continuing to launch bold and innovative programs to grow, strengthen and maintain the nursing workforce. This includes expanding enrollment at universities and colleges, supporting the upskilling of more nurses and creating more training and mentoring in hospitals to help ensure care is there for those who need it most.

We’re also making it easier for internationally educated nurses to become accredited in Ontario and recognizing the training and expertise of Ontario’s nurses by expanding their ability to prescribe and administer more medications to help people receive the care they need, faster.

Our government will continue to work hand-in-hand with our nursing partners across the health sector to ensure we leave no stone unturned in our mission to grow the nursing workforce now and into the future.

Thank you to Ontario’s nurses for all that you do to provide extraordinary care, each and every day.

Happy Nursing Week!”