Significant Rainfall expected this weekend

Significant rainfall is expected this weekend with total rainfall amounts of 20 to 45 mm.

Rain will continue through this morning. The heaviest rain is expected to fall this afternoon into this evening. Locally higher amounts are likely in thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

At 5:21 a.m. this advisory was continued.

At 7:54 p.m. Environment Canada warns that significant rainfall in the amounts of 20 – 40mm is expected this weekend. Locally higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Rain will begin late Friday night and continue into Sunday morning. The heaviest rain is expected to fall Saturday into Saturday night. Locally higher amounts are likely in thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.