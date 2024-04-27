Apr 27, 2024 at 07:12
Environment Canada updated this advisory this morning.
Significant rainfall is expected this weekend with total rainfall amounts of 20 to 45 mm.
Rain will continue through this morning. The heaviest rain is expected to fall this afternoon into this evening. Locally higher amounts are likely in thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.
Apr 26, 2024 at 04:53
At 5:21 a.m. this advisory was continued.
Apr 25, 2024 at 20:05
Locally higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Rain will begin late Friday night and continue into Sunday morning. The heaviest rain is expected to fall Saturday into Saturday night. Locally higher amounts are likely in thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening.
Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.
- Saturday Morning News – April 27 - April 27, 2024
- Significant Rainfall expected this weekend - April 27, 2024
- Friday Morning News – April 26 - April 26, 2024