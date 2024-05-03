Friday Morning News – May 3

Weather:
- Today – Showers ending this afternoon then clearing. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light this afternoon. High 12. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight – Clear. Low plus 1.
- There is 1 active wildland fire in the Northeast Region, Cochrane 2 at 30ha. The fire hazard is low in areas of the region located south of Timmins and Wawa.
- Algoma Public Health is warning that there has been an increase in suspected drug-related poisonings in the Algoma region. Anyone who uses street drugs should take extra precautions at this time.
- Spaceweather.com is reporting that two CMEs hit Earth’s magnetic field on May 2nd. Sparking a G2-class geomagnetic storm with auroras as far south as Washington in the USA. Another CME is expected to sideswipe Earth’s magnetic field on May 4th.
- Are you an expert in water quality science and research, policy and governance, or environmental health? Do you want to help guide the future of Canada-United States cooperation on protecting and restoring the Great Lakes basin and transboundary ecosystems? The International Joint Commission, an independent international organization, is accepting self-nominations to fill public positions for three boards: the Great Lakes Water Quality Board, the Great Lakes Science Advisory Board, and the Health Professionals Advisory Board. Nominations are due today, Friday, May 3rd – surveymonkey.com/r/board-nominations-2024.
