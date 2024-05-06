Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 13. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low zero.
News Tidbits:
- This is Mental Health Week (May 6-12). Kelly Moore-Mackenzie has written a book that shares her personal journey through depression and anxiety and the lessons learned, and the strength and courage that lies within. Her book ‘Depression is Real’ can be found on Amazon and Indigo.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Monday Morning News – May 6 - May 6, 2024
- Saturday Morning News – May 4th - May 4, 2024
- Friday Morning News – May 3 - May 3, 2024