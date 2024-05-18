Confirmation for Students of St. Augustine & École Saint-Joseph

Bishop Dowd of the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie conducted the Confirmation Service for students in the Parish of St. Monica. Confirmation is a sacrament instituted by the church in reference to the Spirit that Jesus sent over his apostles on Pentecost day (Ac 2:1-11/John 15:26-27). It confers the gifts of the Holy Spirit (wisdom, understanding, knowledge, counsel, fortitude, piety, and fear of the Lord) upon the recipient who must be a baptized person and makes them witnesses to the love of Christ. A bishop normally performs the rite, which includes the laying on of the hands and anointing the forehead with holy oil named (Chrism).

Students are generally in grades 7 or 8. Prior to the Confirmation Service, students receive instruction and information regarding the sacrament. This year a Retreat was held to educate the students in the rites of Confirmation.

Shown in Back Row L-R.

Deacon Peter Chalykoff, Bishop Thomas Dowd & Father Duolomane Okamba