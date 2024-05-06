Manitoulin OPP – Charges Laid in Fatal Collision

One person has been arrested and charged following a fatal collision on Highway 17.

On May 5, 2024, shortly after 2:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services and the Nairn-Hyman Fire Department responded to a fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 in Nairn-Hyman Township. Information revealed that an eastbound vehicle collided head-on with a westbound vehicle.

A person, 73-years-old, from Wisconsin, USA, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two other individuals were transported to a local hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Sasha PAN, 32-years-old, from Warren has been charged with:

Dangerous operation causing death

Dangerous operation causing bodily harm

Operation while impaired causing death

Operation while impaired causing bodily harm

The accused was held in custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Sudbury Bail Court on May 6, 2024.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.