“This is a crisis point”: Ontario NDP’s Monique Taylor calls for action to address the 60k waitlist for Ontario Autism Program

MPP Monique Taylor (Hamilton Mountain) joined the Ontario Autism Coalition (OAC) at Queen’s Park this morning as they called for urgent solutions to address the skyrocketing waitlist for the Ontario Autism Program (OAP), which now has over 60,000 children waiting for core autism services.

“In 2018, the Premier told families that they would never have to protest to get their child the resources they deserved,” said Taylor. “Instead of keeping that promise, we’re now at a crisis point where over 60,000 children and their families are waiting for services. This government needs to start taking serious action – and a hard look in the mirror.”

Taylor and the OAC are calling for tools and resources to provide support for children with autism, including sustainable funding for OAP, adequate supports in the classroom, and a renewed call to bring forward Taylor’s Bill 74, which would provide a tool for families to find missing vulnerable persons.

“The 2024 budget mentioned autism just once,” said Taylor. “It’s clear that these children and their families are not being prioritized by this government. Instead, they’re being left behind. We can’t allow this to keep happening.”