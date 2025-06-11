NDP calls for transparency as province plans to remove public access to long-term care inspection reports

June 11th, 2025

Ontario NDP Shadow Minister for Long-Term care Wayne Gates (Niagara Falls) and Shadow Minister for Health France Gélinas (Nickel Belt) are calling for more transparency in response to the government’s plans to remove long-term care inspection reports from public access.

“Every family in Ontario deserves transparency when it comes to the care their loved ones receive in long-term care homes,” said Gates. “Public access to inspection reports helps people make informed decisions and understand how care homes are performing.

“The decision to remove these reports is deeply concerning for those with loved ones in long-term care. In communities like Niagara Falls, Fort Erie, & Niagara-on-the-Lake, which have some of the largest senior populations in the country, these records are an important tool for families. They offer a clearer picture of a home’s history and level of care and help hold these facilities to account.”

“These reports are more than administrative files,” added Gélinas. “For many families, they are the only formal recognition that serious issues took place. Removing them sends the wrong message to families and loved ones seeking clarity and accountability after difficult experiences, particularly during the pandemic.

“Removing past reports creates uncertainty and gives a free pass to bad actors. Ontario’s seniors deserve a system that values dignity, openness, and accountability. Families should be supported, not left in the dark.”

New Democrats remain committed to ensuring long-term care in Ontario is transparent, trustworthy, and focused on the well-being of residents and their families.