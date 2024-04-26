Nipigon OPP – Driver charged with Stunting

An individual is facing a Stunt Driving charge after being caught travelling 109 Kilometers per hour in a 60 Kilometer per hour zone through the Community of Lake Helen First Nation.

On April 24, 2024, at approximately 1:30 p.m., members of the Nipigon OPP on general patrol, located a vehicle travelling on Highway 11 through Laken Helen First Nation at 109 Kilometers per hour in a posted 60 Kilometer per hour zone. A traffic stop was conducted on the motor vehicle.

Through investigation, a 42-year-old male of Spencerville is facing a charge of Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed and Color Coating Obscuring Interior.

The accused received an immediate 30-Day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 14-Day Vehicle Impoundment.

The accused is schedule to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon at a later date.

The OPP remains committed to taking aggressive and alcohol/drug impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.