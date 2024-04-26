St. Monica’s Church – Fifth Sunday of Easter

MEDITATION by Father Duolomane (Joe)

John 15: 1-8

In the Bible, the prophet Isaiah compares the people of God to a vine, cultivated with care, but which disappoints him by not bearing the expected fruit (Is 5:1-7).

In the Gospel, Jesus presents himself as the true vine that gathers all believers together in Him. Jesus says that He is the Life and invites us to abide in Him as He abides in us.

The verb “to abide” means to establish a stable bond, to dwell. We can only bear much fruit if we remain firmly attached to Jesus, the true vine, all our lives. For “apart from me,” says Jesus, “you can do nothing” (Jn 15:5). Those who recognize this can pray to God to help them, so that their lives may be fruitful in faith and love. United to Christ, even through trials, Christians can grow in their faith and bear ever more fruit.

Parish News:

On May 5th Ecole Saint-Joseph’s First Communion will be held.

Catholic Education Weeks is May 5th to 10th. Theme is “We are Called to Love/Appeles a aimer”. A joint school mass with Ecole Saint Joseph and St. Augustine on May 7th at 9:30 a.m.

Bishop Dowd will be in Wawa for student Confirmations on May 12th.

Father Joe will be on vacation from about May 27th to mid-July. In his absence Father Eric will again be present for weekend services.

The MHS 70th Reunion is planned for July 5-7, 2024. Welcome back to the alumni.

Schedule for Masses & Mass Intentions for April 22nd – May 5th