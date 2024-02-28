SE OPP Wawa – Charges Laid after disturbance

A local resident is facing multiple charges following a family dispute in Wawa. On February 14, 2024, shortly before 7:00 p.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance on Nyman Avenue.

As a result of the investigation, Steffani OLIVER, 27 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with:

Mischief Under $5,000 – two counts

Fail to Comply with Probation Order – two counts

The accused was remanded into custody, pending a bail hearing.