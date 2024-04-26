Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High 12. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Rain beginning overnight. Amount 5 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light late this evening. Low +4.
News Tidbits:
- Chapleau 1 (CHA001) was confirmed late on April 22. It was a 2 hectare fire located next to highway 129, 2 kilometres south of Louise Lake.
- If you have been sitting on the fence regarding registering for the MHS Reunion… You may wish to register now. Organizers say that 450 need to be registered by May 15th, in order to have a reunion; and only 270 have registered so far.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Friday Morning News – April 26 - April 26, 2024
- Significant Rainfall expected this weekend - April 26, 2024
- Thursday Morning News – April 25th - April 25, 2024