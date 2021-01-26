SE OPP Wawa – Suspected drugs, cash & weapon seized from residence on Mackey Street

On January 22, 2021, at approximately 2:00 p.m., members of the North East Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit, executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Mackey Street in Wawa.

A search of the residence yielded quantities of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, opioids, and cannabis. The total street value of the seizure was approximately $18,000.

As a result of the investigation, Ian BENEDICIC, 30 years-of-age, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, contrary to section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act (CA),

Alter or offer to alter the chemical or physical properties of cannabis by the use of an organic solvent, contrary to section 12(1)(b) of the CA,

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the CC (Two Counts),

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon, contrary to section 91(2) of the CC, and

Failure to comply with undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC.

Sara HANNUKSELA, 30 years-of-age, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, contrary to section 10(2) of the CA,

Alter or offer to alter the chemical or physical properties of cannabis by the use of an organic solvent, contrary to section 12(1)(b) of the CA,

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC.

Both accused persons were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 8, 2021, in Wawa.