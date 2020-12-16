SE OPP Wawa – Couple charged with Failure to comply with release order

On December 14, 2020, at approximately 10:40 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded the report of two individuals breaching their court-ordered conditions not to be with one another.

As a result of the investigation, a 27-year-old person, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with:

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) (Two Counts).

The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.

A 26-year-old person was also arrested and charged with:

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in January, 2021, in Wawa.