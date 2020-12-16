SE OPP Wawa – Wawa Resident charged with Spousal Assault

On December 13, 2020, at approximately 4:30 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, a 55-year-old person, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC) (Two Counts).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in January, 2021, in Wawa.