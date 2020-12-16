SE OPP Chapleau – Chapleau resident charged with Failure to comply with release order

On December 13, 2020, at approximately 8:40 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) performed a well-being check at a residence Chapleau.
While police were at the residence, they observed a person inside that was prohibited by the courts from being there. As a result of the investigation, a 35-year-old person, from Chapleau, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in February, 2021, in Chapleau.
