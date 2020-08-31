SE OPP Wawa – Arrest made after Theft of Gas

On August 30, 2020, at approximately 6:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft of gas on Pinewood Drive in Wawa.

Officers located the vehicle in White River about one hour later. As a result of the investigation, Moeed HABIB, 26 years-of-age, from Hamilton, was arrested and charged with the following:

Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 5, 2020, in Wawa.